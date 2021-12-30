Jets Announce Eight Roster Moves Including Activating DE John Franklin-Myers

The Jets announced eight roster moves on Thursday, including activating four starters from the COVID-19 list.

We've activated G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, DE John Franklin-Myers and S Ashtyn Davis. 📰 https://t.co/MqzfloFFtE — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 30, 2021

New York brought back DE John Franklin-Myers, first-round G Alijah Vera-Tucker, G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and S Ashtyn Davis. They also activated practice squad WR Vyncint Smith and DE Hamilcar Rashed from the COVID-19 list.

In corresponding moves, WR Isaiah Zuber and S Elijah Benton were released.

Franklin-Myers, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. The Rams waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when he signed a four-year, $55 million extension.

In 2021, Franklin-Myers has appeared in 14 games for the Jets, recording 32 total tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 edge defender out of 108 qualifying players.