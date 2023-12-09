Jets Announce Four Moves, Place G Wes Schweitzer On IR

The Jets announced four roster moves on Saturday, placing G Wes Schweitzer on injured reserve. The team also signed OL Jacob Hanson to the active roster and elevated OL Chris Glaser and DL Jalyn Holmes for Week 14.

– Elevated OL Chris Glaser and DL Jalyn Holmes — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 9, 2023

Schweitzer, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets.

In 2023, Schweitzer has appeared in five games and made one start for the Jets.