Jets Announce Four Roster Moves Including Elevating QB Josh Johnson

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve elevated QB Josh Johnson and DL Jabari Zuniga to their active roster ahead of tonight’s game against the Colts.

The Jets placed DL Bryce Huff on injured reserve and activated LB Hamsah Nasirildeen from injured reserve.

Johnson, 35, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he signed on with the Lions during training camp last year but was released a few months later.

The 49ers signed Johnson to their practice squad last year before returning to San Francisco this past January on a futures contract. He was cut in June, however and later caught on with the Jets.

In 2018, Johnson appeared in four games for Washington and completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 590 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown.