Jets Announce Nine Futures Signings For 2024

The New York Jets announced on Monday that they’ve signed nine players to futures contracts for the 2024 season.

The full list includes:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Gurman, 25, signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Toledo following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived coming out of the preseason and signed to the Raiders practice squad.

Las Vegas brought Gurman back on a futures deal for the 2023 season but cut him again coming out of the preseason. After a brief stint on the practice squad, he was cut again and landed with the Cardinals practice squad for a couple weeks.

The Jets signed him to their practice squad last week.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.