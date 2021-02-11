Jets Announce Retention Of ST Coordinator Brant Boyer, Five Additional Hires

The Jets announced Thursday they are officially retaining ST coordinator Brant Boyer on new HC Robert Saleh‘s staff

OFFICIAL: We've retained Brant Boyer as special teams coordinator. 📰 https://t.co/VhqHnpxqON pic.twitter.com/ADirvr5iMK — New York Jets (@nyjets) February 11, 2021

New York also announced five additional hires, including:

CB coach Tony Oden

Safeties coach Marquand Manuel

LB coach Mike Rutenberg

Assistant OL coach Jake Moreland

Special teams assistant Michael Ghobrial

Boyer, 49, is a former sixth-round pick of the Cardinals back in 1994. He played 10 years in the NFL before joining the Colts as an assistant special teams coach for the 2012 season.

After four years in Indianapolis, the Jets hired Boyer as their special teams coordinator in 2016. New York signed him to an extension in 2019 to retain him under new HC Adam Gase.

In 2020, the Jets placed No. 26 overall in Rick Gosselin‘s annual special teams rankings.