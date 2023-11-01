Jets Announce Three Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they have promoted OL Chris Glaser to the active roster from the practice squad.

New York also signed DT Bruce Hector to the practice squad and cut DE Elerson Smith.

Glaser, 23, signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived in August however and caught on with the Jets.

The Jets waived Glaser during roster cuts last year and brought him back to the practice squad.

He was re-signed to a futures contract back in January but once again was released during roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.