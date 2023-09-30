Jets Announce Three Roster Moves For Week 4

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve signed DL Tanzel Smart to their practice squad and released K Austin Seibert from the unit.

The Jets also elevated OL Chris Glaser to their active roster for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

Smart, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Rams out of Tulane back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.56 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season when the Rams waived him in May.

Smart had stints with the Bills and Browns before landing on the Jet’s practice squad. He worked his way up to the active roster but was waived coming out of the preseason in 2021 and returned to the practice squad, where he spent the season.

The Jets brought Smart back on futures deals in 2022 and 2023, re-signing him to the practice squad after final roster cuts each year.

In 2022, Smart appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded five total tackles.