Jets Benching Zach Wilson, Starting Tim Boyle

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are benching QB Zach Wilson and starting QB Tim Boyle in Week 12 against the Dolphins.

New York replaced Wilson late in this past week’s blowout loss to the Bills after weeks of poor play.

Jets HC Robert Saleh has stood by Wilson for most of this season, but the former No. 2 overall pick seems to have finally exhausted the team’s patience.

Boyle, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky back in 2018 and signed with the Packers. He managed to make the 53-man roster as a rookie and remained on the team’s active roster for three years.

The Packers declined to tender Boyle an offer as a restricted free agent and he signed a one-year $2.5 million deal with the Lions in 2021. The team re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2022, however, he was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

Boyle was signed away by the Bears late in the season to their active roster. He signed with the Jets back in April.

For his career, Boyle has appeared in 17 games for the Packers, Lions and Bears and completed 66-106 pass attempts for 574 yards, three touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Wilson, 24, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent League selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2023, Wilson has appeared in 10 games for the Jets and completed 59.2 percent of his passes for 1,944 yards, six touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 33 carries for 199 yards.