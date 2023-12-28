Jets Call Up Two For Thursday Night Football

The New York Jets announced Thursday that they’ve elevated FB Nick Bawden and DL Bruce Hector to their active roster for tonight’s game against the Browns.

Bawden, 27, was selected by the Lions in the seventh round out of San Diego State in 2018. Bawden ended each of his first two seasons on injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL as a rookie, and he hurt his knee again towards the end of 2021.

The Lions placed Bawden on injured reserve for the remainder of the season and was cut loose in June. The Jets signed him to their practice squad later on.

From there, New York opted to bring Bawden back on a one-year deal each of the past two seasons. He has been on and off of the Jets active roster so far this season,

In 2023, Bawden has appeared in 15 games for the Jets and rushed twice for four yards and one touchdown, adding two receptions for 13 yards.