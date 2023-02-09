Jets CB Sauce Gardner Named 2022 Defensive Rookie Of The Year

Jets CB Sauce Gardner was named the Associated Press 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

Gardner, 22, was a three-year starter at Cincinnati. He was a Consensus All-American and AAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021. The Jets used the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $33,450,799 contract that includes a $21,507,854. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.



In 2022, Gardner appeared in all 17 games and recorded 75 tackles, no sacks, two interceptions and 20 pass defenses for the Jets.