Jets Claim NT Isaiah Mack Off Waivers From Seahawks

According to Field Yates, the Jets have claimed NT Isaiah Mack off of waivers from the Seahawks.

It is worth noting that Mack will not officially be on the Jets’ roster until after the Super Bowl.

Mack, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Chattanooga back in April of 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Titans.

Tennessee opted to waive Mack in 2020 and he was claimed by the Patriots. From there, he had stints with the Broncos and Steelers before signing on with the Ravens. Baltimore opted to waive him on Monday.

In 2022, Mack appeared in two games for the Ravens and recorded three total tackles including one tackle for loss.