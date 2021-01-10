Jets Complete Interview With Rams DC Brandon Staley For HC Job

The New York Jets announced Sunday that they’ve completed their interview with Rams DC Brandon Staley for their head-coaching vacancy.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Jets job:

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers defensive coordinator DC Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Bengals HC Marvin Lewis (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (Declined)

(Declined) Saints secondary coach Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

Staley also has interest from the Chargers for their head-coaching job.

Staley, 38 began his coaching career at Northern Illinois in 2006 and worked for a number of schools including St. Thomas, Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College, Tennessee, James Madison and John Carroll before taking his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2017.

Staley followed Vic Fangio to Denver after he was hired as their head coach. Stanley coached outside linebackers for three years before the Rams hired him as their defensive coordinator for the 2020 season.

In 2020, the Rams’ defense ranked No. 1 fewest yards allowed, No. 1 in fewest points allowed, No. 3 in fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 1 in fewest passing yards allowed.