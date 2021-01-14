Jets Complete Second Interview With Titans OC Arthur Smith, Who’s Meeting With Eagles Next

The Jets announced Thursday they have completed their second interview with Titans OC Arthur Smith.

We have completed our second interview with Arthur Smith for our head coaching vacancy. 📰 https://t.co/HcCeO9MKUk pic.twitter.com/tc4PfxjGkF — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 14, 2021

Ralph Vacchiano reports Smith is now scheduled to fly to Florida to meet with the Eagles for their vacancy. He’ll meet with the Lions after that as he continues his tour as one of the hottest candidates in the league this cycle. He’s reportedly the frontrunner for the Falcons vacancy.

Smith, 38, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at North Carolina back in 2006. From there, he worked for the Redskins for two years before being hired as an administrative assistant/defensive intern at Ole Miss in 2010.

The Titans would hire Smith as their defensive assistant/quality control coach a year later and he worked his way to TEs coach in 2015. Tennessee promoted him to offensive coordinator after Matt LaFleur accepted the Packers’ HC job.

In 2020, the Titans offense ranked No. 2 in total yards, No. 4 in total points, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 23 in passing yards.