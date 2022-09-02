Jets Create $11.9M Of Cap Space By Reworking C.J. Mosley’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Jets have converted $14.88 million of LB C.J. Mosley’s base salary into a signing bonus and added two voidable years to his contract.

This move will create $11.904 million of 2022 cap space for the Jets to work with this season.

Mosley, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option last year.

Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a record five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that includes $51M guaranteed.

In 2021, Mosley appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 168 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.