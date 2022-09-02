Jets Create $11.9M Of Cap Space By Reworking C.J. Mosley’s Deal

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Jets have converted $14.88 million of LB C.J. Mosley’s base salary into a signing bonus and added two voidable years to his contract.
This move will create $11.904 million of 2022 cap space for the Jets to work with this season.
Mosley, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Ravens back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $8,788,002 rookie contract before the Ravens picked up his fifth-year option last year.
Mosley made a base salary of $8,718,000 for the 2018 season before signing a record five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets that includes $51M guaranteed.
In 2021, Mosley appeared in 16 games for the Jets and recorded 168 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass defenses.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!