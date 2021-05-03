Jets Cut DE John Daka

The Jets announced they released DE John Daka on Monday.

We've released DE John Daka. 📰 https://t.co/BojUCu8YGf — New York Jets (@nyjets) May 3, 2021

Daka, 23, went undrafted out of James Madison during the 2020 draft. He signed as a free agent with the Ravens in April, but Baltimore released him in September.

Daka signed a futures contract with the Jets in January of 2021.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his four-year college career, Daka recorded 137 total tackles, 47.5 tackles for loss, 27.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, one recovery, one blocked kick and four pass defenses in 51 games.