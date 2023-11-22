Jets Cut OT Dennis Kelly

The New York Jets announced they released OT Dennis Kelly on Wednesday.

Kelly, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his contract when the Eagles signed him to a one-year, $880,000 extension through 2017.

Philadelphia would later trade Kelly to the Titans in return for WR Dorial Green-Beckham. From there, the Titans re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million deal with $8.75 million guaranteed.

From there, Kelly was let go by the Titans and he later signed on with the Packers. The Colts signed him to a one-year deal for the 2022 season. He had signed on with the Eagles but was cut loose and caught on with the Jets in October.

In 2023, Kelly has appeared in one game for the Jets.