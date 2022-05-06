Jets Cut Three Players, Sign Five Undrafted Free Agents

The New York Jets announced Friday that they’ve waived S Zane Lewis, OL Isaiah Williams and RB Austin Walter and signed five undrafted free agents to contracts.

The full list includes:

Kent WR Keshunn Abram Illinois S Tony Adams Indiana (PA) WR Irvin Charles N.C. State RB Zonovan “Bam” Knight Middle Tenn. State LB DQ Thomas

Williams, 29, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Akron back in 2016. He was among Washington’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed to their practice squad at the start of the regular season.

Washington brought Williams back on a one-year futures contract but he was, once again, cut as the team trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit in 2017. From there, he had brief stints with the Chiefs, Colts, Saints, 49ers and Ravens before joining the Jets last year.

In 2021, Williams was active for games for the Jets.