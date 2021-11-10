Jets Designate OL Conor McDermott To Return From IR

The Jets announced on Wednesday they have designated OL Conor McDermott to return from injured reserve.

OL Conor McDermott has been designated to return to practice. — New York Jets (@nyjets) November 10, 2021

This opens up a 21-day window for McDermott to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

He was initially hurt back in the preseason.

McDermott, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2017. He was later waived and claimed by the Bills before being cut loose in 2019.

The Jets claimed McDermott off of waivers and he’s been in New York ever since. He was in the final year of his four-year contract worth $2,535,028 that included a signing bonus of $135,028 when the Jets signed him to a one-year extension for the 2021 season.

In 2020, McDermott appeared in 15 games for the Jets and made one start.