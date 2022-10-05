Jets Designate OT Duane Brown & DE Vinny Curry To Return From IR

The New York Jets announced they have designated LT Duane Brown and DE Vinny Curry to return from injured reserve.

DL Vinny Curry and T Duane Brown have returned to practice. 📰 https://t.co/8eYVWHgt0Y pic.twitter.com/ETdkIGDSg6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 5, 2022

This opens a three-week window for both to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Brown, 36, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2008. He was later traded to the Seahawks in 2017 before signing a three-year, $36.5 million extension with Seattle.

Brown played out the final year of that deal and made $11 million in 2021. The Jets signed him to a contract in August.

In 2021, Brown started all 17 games for the Seahawks at left tackle. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 37 offensive tackle out of 82 qualifying players.

Curry, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract that included $23 million guaranteed with the Eagles back in 2016 but was cut in March of 2018.

The Buccaneers later signed Curry to a three-year deal for up to $27 million in 2018 but he was cut loose after one season. He signed a one-year, $2.25 deal with Philadelphia in 2019 and re-signed on another one-year deal last August.

Curry signed on with the Jets in March of last year but missed the entire season on the NFI list. He was waived from the NFI list in January but re-signed with the Jets in April.

In 2020, Curry appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.