Jets Elevating DT Perrion Winfrey

Jordan Schultz reports that the Jets are elevating DT Perrion Winfrey for Week 13.

Winfrey joined the Jets practice squad after he was cut by the Browns for repeated off-field incidents that resulted in a two-game suspension.

The suspension stemmed from an incident in which he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun..

He had previously been arrested back in April for misdemeanor assault after he allegedly caused bodily injury to a woman he was dating by grabbing her with his hand.

Winfrey, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract when the Browns released him following a suspension.

In 2022, Winfrey appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.