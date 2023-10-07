Jets Elevating S Craig James & WR Irv Charles For Week 5

The Jets announced on Saturday that they are elevating S Craig James and WR Irv Charles for Week 5.

We’ve elevated DB Craig James and WR Irv Charles for tomorrow’s game. 📰 https://t.co/3B9bguWsCu pic.twitter.com/OGTzuoWZkO — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 7, 2023

James, 26, originally signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Vikings waived him with an injury settlement in September, but James re-signed with the team’s practice squad that October.

The Vikings again waived James in August of 2019 and he signed onto the Eagles practice squad soon after. James signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract extension in 2020.

The Eagles waived James last August, but he back on to their practice squad soon after. He bounced on and off their practice squad during the season but was recently released.

For his career, James has appeared in 21 games for the Eagles, totaling 17 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass deflection.