Jets Expected To Rework Aaron Rodgers’ Deal Again Before Training Camp

According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Rich Cimini, the Jets and new QB Aaron Rodgers are expected to rework his deal at some point before the start of training camp.

In fact, the Jets have already had some discussions with Rodgers’ agent about reworking his deal, so it might come together fairly quickly once the team has wrapped up the draft.

Rodgers tweaked his deal as a part of the trade from the Packers, moving the date that a $58.3 million option bonus was due to clear some cap space for Green Bay.

Graziano clarifies that the bonus was converted to a 2024 base salary, as otherwise Rodgers’ cap hit would have been more than $15 million in 2023 and too much for the Jets to take on.

Right now he counts just $1.165 million against the cap in 2023, which represents the veteran minimum base salary. In 2024, Rodgers is owed $107.55 million, which includes the $58.3 million option bonus that was added to his scheduled $1.2 million base salary and another $47 million option bonus. Picking up the $47 million bonus would lower the cap hit to $71.26 million.

The Jets can spread things out further by adding void years and that will almost certainly be part of whatever reworked deal Rodgers signs.

As you can see, it would be incredibly beneficial for the Jets in a number of ways if Rodgers decided to play more than just one season. He indicated on Wednesday that he hopes to do so, though he stopped short of fully guaranteeing it.

Rodgers has been taking a year-to-year approach for some time now, annually taking quite a bit of time to decide whether he wants to continue his playing career.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

After one year, the Packers traded him to the Jets for a package that included a second-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 second that could become a first.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Rodgers as the news is available.