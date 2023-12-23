Jets HC Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas Likely To Return Next Season

Ian Rapoport reports that Jets owner Woody Johnson has not indicated he will move on from HC Robert Saleh or GM Joe Douglas next season, with OC Nathaniel Hackett expected back as well.

Saleh, 44, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In three seasons with the Jets, Saleh has compiled a record of 16-32 throughout 48 games as head coach.

