Jets HC Robert Saleh Noncommittal About Starting Zach Wilson In Week 12

On Monday, Jets HC Robert Saleh told reporters that they are “keeping everything on the table” when asked about the team’s quarterback situation.

Zach Wilson has really struggled as of late and Saleh says he’s not committing to Wilson starting for them this week.

“We have to look at what’s best for this organization and team,” Saleh said, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Saleh did add that not everything is on the quarterback.

The Jets could turn to either Mike White or Joe Flacco if they were to bench Wilson. Although, Saleh wouldn’t say who would get the start in the event Wilson sits on Sunday.

Wilson has come under criticism for not taking accountability for the team’s offensive performance. Saleh admitted that Wilson could do a better job of this, but he doesn’t think Wilson has lost the locker room.

“I do think he’s the ultimate competitor. He wants to win as much as anybody. It means so much to him. Can he be better in front of you guys, yea, of course, he can. But I don’t think it’s indicative of how he feels,” Saleh said, per Antwan V. Staley.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in seven games for the Jets and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.