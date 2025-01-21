Jets Hope To Hire Aaron Glenn As HC & Lance Newmark As GM Today

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports Lions DC Aaron Glenn is visiting the Jets on Tuesday for a second interview with the intent to keep him in the building as HC.

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic adds New York also has a second interview with Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark. Rosenblatt mentions these are the only second interviews scheduled for the Jets, and “if all goes well” he expects the two to be hired as the HC and GM.

Here’s an update on the Jets HC search:

Finalists:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn

Candidates:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders DC Joe Whitt (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Packers DC Jeff Hafley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) 49ers QBs coach Brian Griese (Declined)

The following is a list of candidates for the Jets GM opening:

Finalists

Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark

Candidates:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Interviewed)

Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson ( Interviewed )

( ) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg ( Interviewed )

( ) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Interviewed)

Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Interviewed)

Lions executive Chris Spielman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Broncos assistant GM Darren Mougey (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Commanders assistant GM Lance Newmark (Interviewed)

Glenn, 52, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 1994. He played 15 seasons for the Jets, Texans, Cowboys, Jaguars and Saints.

He began his NFL coaching career with the Browns back in 2014 as their assistant defensive backs coach.

From there, the Saints hired him two years later as their defensive backs coach and he eventually took the Lions’ defensive coordinator job last year.

In 2024, the Lions’ defense ranked No. 20 in yards allowed, No. 7 in points allowed, No. 5 in rushing yards allowed, and No. 30 in passing yards allowed.

Newmark got his start in the NFL as a staff assistant with the Chargers before joining the Lions’ front office in 1998. He spent 26 years in Detroit and worked his way up to senior director of player personnel.

Washington hired Newmark away as an assistant GM in 2024.

We will have more on Glenn, Newmark and the Jets as it becomes available.