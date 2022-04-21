Jets Host LB/DB Marcell Harris For Visit

According to Doug Kyed, the Jets brought in LB Marcell Harris for a visit on Thursday.

Harris, 27, is a former sixth-round pick by the 49ers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Florida. He was waived entering the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived and re-signed to the practice squad.

San Francisco re-signed him to a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent last offseason and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Harris appeared in 15 games and recorded 38 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and one pass defense.