Garrett Wilson Drawing Trade Interest, Jets Plan To Keep Him

ESPN’s Adam Schefter, citing league sources, reports that NFL teams have inquired as to whether the Jets would be willing to trade WR Garrett Wilson.

However, sources have told Schefter that the Jets are “not planning to trade Wilson.”

Schefter mentions that Wilson is in line for a big-money extension at some point and the teams that have inquired about a potential deal for the young receiver would be willing to pay him.

Even so, Schefter says it’s a “moot point” given that New York plans to keep Wilson.

The Jets acquired Davante Adams earlier in the week, which will likely lead to fewer targets for Wilson, who has seen a lot of work in recent weeks.

Wilson, 24, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State. The Jets used the No. 10 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $20,554,004 contract that includes a $12,128,366. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Wilson has appeared in all six games for the Jets and caught 41 passes for 399 yards receiving and three touchdowns.