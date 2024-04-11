Jets Hosted OT Troy Fautanu For Top 30 Visit

The New York Jets hosted OT Troy Fautanu for a top 30 visit, according to Jordan Schultz.

Fautanu has also taken an official visit with the Bengals and Ravens in the past couple of weeks.

He’s considered among the best offensive tackles available in the 2024 NFL Draft and could be a high first-round pick.

Fautanu, 23, was a two-year starter at Washington and earned the Morris Trophy in 2023 for being voted the best offensive lineman in the conference. He also received second-team All-Pac12 honors in 2022 and first-team honors in 2023.

For his college career, Fautanu appeared in 40 games and started 28 times at offensive tackle.