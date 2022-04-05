Jets Hosting Alabama WR Jameson Williams For Pre-Draft Visit

According to DJ Bien-Aime, the Jets are hosting Alabama WR Jameson Williams for a top 30 visit.

The Jets have been looking at some of the top receiver prospects in this class and are clearly pondering using one of their first-round picks on one.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Williams, 21, is considered among the best receivers available in this year’s draft. He was a first-team All-American, first-team All-SEC, and the SEC Co-Special Teams Player of the Year in 2021.

Williams needed surgery for a torn ACL sustained in the National Championship Game, but doctors expect the receiver to make a full recovery and retain his sub 4.3 speed.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him rated as his No. 22 overall prospect in the 2022 draft class.

During his three-year college career, Williams recorded 94 receptions for 1,838 yards (19.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, to go along with ten kickoff returns for 352 yards (35.2 YPR) and two touchdowns.