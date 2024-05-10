AFC Notes: Jordan Travis, Joe Milton, Jets, Dolphins, Patriots

Jets

The Jets selected 2024 fifth-round QB Jordan Travis to provide better depth behind QBs Aaron Rodgers and Tyrod Taylor. New York DE Jermaine Johnson, who spent time with Travis at Florida State, loves the fit and thinks it’s a great chance for Travis to learn behind two veteran quarterbacks.

“He gets to sit behind Tyrod and Aaron and learn from Tyrod’s perspective and Aaron’s perspective, and then also I mean they have a killer quarterback just in the stable learning from those guys,” Johnson said, via Coral Smith of NFL.com. “So it’s good for everybody and I just thought it was perfect for both sides, so why not, and sure enough when the opportunity came around they grabbed him.”

The Jets are signing UDFA QB Colby Suits to a three-year deal following his performance in rookie minicamp. (MLFootball)

Dolphins

Dolphins DL Zach Sieler said it was tough to see DL Christian Wilkins depart in free agency but he’s happy he got paid.

“It’s awesome. I love playing with a guy, but I’ll tell you it’s great seeing him get paid somewhere else and make an impact over there,” Sieler said, via PFT. “But in reality, this defense and this D-line has been built up. It’s not just him or him and I or whoever inside. It takes a whole rotational front, it takes everybody up front. So it’s been really cool getting to know these new guys coming in and learning how their techniques and habits and how we can play off each other.”

Patriots

Patriots de facto GM Eliot Wolf on sixth-round QB Joe Milton : “He played in [Josh] Heupel’s offense there, which is not an NFL offense, but we feel like there’s some things that we can work with and develop. It was just one of those picks where, you know, there was too much talent in him to pass that up.” (Mike Reiss)

Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown turned down a request to interview for the Patriots' de facto GM spot, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

turned down a request to interview for the Patriots’ de facto GM spot, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray turned down an interview for New England’s primary football executive position.

turned down an interview for New England’s primary football executive position. Breer adds Wolf is the “expected hire” but the Patriots have to fulfill the NFL’s rules on interviews.

Panthers first-round WR Xavier Legette was the Patriots’ top target with their second pick. (Carlos Talks Pats)

Patriots C David Andrews on first-round QB Drake Maye : “He’s a very smart kid. I thought he was very tall… He’s got some good energy about him.” (Mark Daniels)

Andrews talked about his potential retirement: "That desire was still in there… With the changes, getting to talk to Mayo, I was very excited to be a part of something new." (Daniels)