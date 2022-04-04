Jets Hosting Ohio State WRs Chris Olave & Garrett Wilson For Top 30 Visit

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets are hosting Ohio State WR Chris Olave for a top 30 visit.

Schefter adds Olave’s teammate, Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson, is also on his top 30 visit with New York today.

New York was deep in trade talks for Tyreek Hill, among other potential moves, and are obviously on the lookout for help at wide receiver.

Olave is one of the top receiving prospects in this class and should be a first-round pick at the end of April.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Olave, 21, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. He holds the record for most career touchdown receptions in Ohio State history.

NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah says Olave reminds him of a mix of Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy and WR Will Fuller.

For his career, Olave appeared in 38 games for the Buckeyes and recorded 175 receptions for 2,702 yards (15.4 YPC) and 35 touchdowns.

For more on the Jets and Olave ahead of the draft, check out our 2022 NFL Draft Prospect Meeting Tracker.