Jets Hosting RB Dalvin Cook For Visit

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets are scheduled to host free agent RB Dalvin Cook for a visit this weekend.

The Jets and Dolphins have been the two teams most linked to Cook in recent weeks.

Miami reportedly has an offer on the table for him. However, it’s the Jets that get the first visit.

New York has Breece Hall coming off of a torn ACL and there are some questions at running back beyond that, so they may prefer to go with Cook if Hall isn’t going to be 100 percent to open the season.

Cook has previously expressed a willingness to be patient and wait for the right “value.” Other reports have said he wants to make as close to the $10.4 million he was scheduled to make in 2023 as possible.

Cook, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was in the third year of his four-year, $6.35 million rookie contract and set to make a base salary of $1.13 million for the 2020 season when the Vikings signed him to a five-year, $63 million extension through 2025.

Cook was due base salaries of $10.4 million and $11.9 million over the next two seasons when the Vikings released him.

In 2022, Cook started all 17 games for the Vikings and rushed 264 times for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions on 56 targets for 295 yards and two more touchdowns.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.