Jets Inquired About Trades For WRs Davante Adams & Mike Evans

According to Brina Costello of the New York Post, the Jets made trade inquiries about Raiders WR Davante Adams and Buccaneers WR Mike Evans leading up to the deadline.

However, both the Raiders and Buccaneers were not willing to consider trading either player.

Costello adds that the Jets also reached out to teams about offensive line help, but there apparently wasn’t a deal to be made.

“There need to be buyers, there need to be sellers,” Jets GM Joe Douglas said after the deadline had passed. “We made a lot of inquiries and had a lot of discussions about a lot of different positions but ultimately didn’t get any other deals done. That’s where we are.”

Adams, 30, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

In 2023, Adams has appeared in eight games for the Raiders and caught 47 passes for 539 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Evans, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $14.631 million, and set to make a base salary of $690,000 for the 2017 season when he agreed to a five-year, $82.5 million extension that includes $55 million guaranteed in 2018.

Evans is set to make a base salary of $13 million in the final years of his deal and will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

In 2023, Evans has appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers and caught 33 passes for 507 and five touchdowns.