Jets Interviewing Former Colts OC Marcus Brady For Same Position

According to Ian Rapoport, the Jets are interviewing former Colts OC Marcus Brady for the same position on their staff.

Jets HC Robert Saleh is casting a wide net to replace previous OC Mike LaFleur and is not limiting himself to coaches from the Shanahan tree.

Since being fired midseason by Indianapolis, Brady has been doing consulting work for the Eagles.

Brady, 43, had a seven-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League after playing collegiately at Cal State Northridge. He went into coaching after retiring in 2009 and spent another nine years coaching in the CFL, including six as an offensive coordinator.

The Colts hired Brady as an assistant QB coach in 2018. He was promoted to the main role in 2019.

Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator back in January of 2021, replacing Nick Sirianni, who accepted the Eagles’ head coaching position. The Colts hired Brady midseason and he later finished out the season with the Eagles as a consultant.

The Colts were 3-4-1 this season at the time of Brady’s firing, ranking ninth in passing and 29th overall in rushing.