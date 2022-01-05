Jets Make Five Moves Including Activating DL Quinnen Williams

The New York Jets announced five roster moves ahead of Week 18 including activating DL Quinnen Williams from the COVID-19 list.

DL Quinnen Williams, TE Tyler Kroft and RB Tevin Coleman have been activated. DL Jabari Zuniga has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. OL Isaiah Williams has been restored to the practice squad. — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 5, 2022

The full list includes:

Jets activated DL Quinnen Williams , TE Tyler Kroft , and RB Tevin Coleman from COVID-19 list.

, TE , and RB from COVID-19 list. Jets promoted DL Jabari Zuniga from the practice squad to the active roster.

from the practice squad to the active roster. Jets also re-signed OL Isaiah Williams to the practice squad.

Williams, 24, was selected by the Jets with the No. 3 overall pick out of Alabama in the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $32,529,380 rookie contract that includes $21,677,732 signing bonus.

His contract also includes a fifth-year option for the Jets to potentially pick up.

In 2021, Williams has appeared in 14 games for the Jets and recorded 49 tackles, six sacks and two pass deflections.

Coleman, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers last year.

He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Jets back in March.

In 2021, Coleman has appeared in 10 games and recorded 79 carries for 350 yards (4.4 YPC) and no touchdowns, to go along with 11 receptions for 49 yards receiving (4.5 YPC). He also recorded 317 kickoff return yards.