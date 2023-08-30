Jets Make Four Moves Including Re-Signing P Thomas Morstead

The New York Jets announced Wednesday that they’ve re-signed P Thomas Morstead and FB Nick Bawden and placed T Carter Warren and TE Kenny Yeboah on Injured Reserve.

Warren and Yeboah will miss at least four games on injured reserve.

Morstead, 37, was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Saints back in 2009. In 2012, Morstead signed a six-year contract extension worth $21.9 million. Morstead re-signed with the Saints again in 2018, this time with a four-year, $15.85 million deal.

The Saints released Morstead in March with two years left on his contract. He caught on with the Jets as an injury replacement for starting P Braden Mann but was cut when Mann returned.

Morstead then signed on with the Falcons for the remainder of the 2021 season and later caught on with the Dolphins for the 2022 season. The Jets signed him to a contract this offseason before releasing him temporarily coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Morstead appeared in all 17 games for the Dolphins and totaled 2,828 yards on 61 attempts (46.4 YPA) and 28 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.