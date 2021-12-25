Jets Make Six Moves, HC Robert Saleh To Miss Week 16

The New York Jets announced six roster moves ahead of their Week 16 game, yet also revealed that HC Robert Saleh would not be on the sideline for the game due to a positive test for COVID-19.

The team also elevated OL Isaiah Williams, TE Daniel Brown, WR DJ Montgomery, LB LaRoy Reynolds, DL Ronald Blair, and S Elijah Benton from the practice squad.

Saleh was tested after reporting symptoms and TE coach Ron Middleton is expected to stand in for Saleh as acting head coach.

Saleh, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

Saleh has a record of 3-11 so far with the Jets.