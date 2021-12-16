Jets Make Three Moves Including Placing WR Elijah Moore On COVID-19 List

The New York Jets officially placed WR Elijah Moore and LB Hamsah Nasirildeen on the COVID-19 list Thursday and activated LB Noah Dawkins from the practice squad injured list.

Moore, 21, was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and a first-team All-SEC selection in 2020 when the Jets drafted him with pick No. 34 overall in the second round.

Moore signed a four-year deal worth $8,940,427 million with a $3,862,129 million signing bonus.

In 2021, Moore has appeared in 11 games for the Jets, catching 43 passes for 538 yards (12.5 YPC) to go with five touchdowns.

We will have more news on Moore as it becomes available.