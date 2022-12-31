Jets Make Three Roster Moves, Activate OT Cedric Ogbuehi

According to Rich Cimini, the Jets are activating OT Cedric Ogbuehi from injured reserve and placing WR Jeff Smith on the list.

The team is also elevating QB Chris Streveler from the practice squad.

Ogbuehi, 30, is a former first-round pick out of Texas A&M by the Bengals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of his four-year, $9,325,682 million rookie contract that contained $8,728,997 fully guaranteed.

The Bengals declined to pick up Ogbuehi’s fifth-year option for the 2019 season and he later signed on with the Jaguars. The Seahawks signed him to a one-year contract worth $3.3 million in 2020 and brought him back again in 2021.

However, Seattle released Ogbuehi and he signed with the Ravens’ practice squad in October. He was promoted to the active roster after a couple of weeks before being waived in December. He briefly signed with the Titans’ practice squad in January.

The Texans signed Ogbuehi to a one-year deal this past offseason but released him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. The Jets then later signed him from the Texans practice squad.

In 2022, Ogbuehi has started in four of the five games he has appeared in for the Jets.