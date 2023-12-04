Jets Make Two Practice Squad Moves

The New York Jets placed DT Perrion Winfrey on the practice squad injured list and signed DT Bruce Hector to fill the open slot, per the NFL transaction wire.

Winfrey, 23, is a former fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $4,472,800 rookie contract when the Browns released him following a suspension.

Winfrey joined the Jets practice squad after he was cut by the Browns for repeated off-field incidents that resulted in a two-game suspension.

In 2022, Winfrey appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 22 tackles, one tackle for loss, 0.5 sacks, and two pass defenses.