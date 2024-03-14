Jets Make WR Allen Lazard Available For Trade

Dianna Russin of The Athletic reports that the Jets have made veteran WR Allen Lazard available in trade talks this offseason.

It would likely be difficult for the Jets to find a team willing to give up real value for Lazard, given his poor 2023 season and the fact that he’s owed $10 million in 2024.

Trading Lazard would result in cap savings of $3.4 million for the Jets this offseason. That number could increase to $10 million if they wait until after June 1.

Lazard, 28, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Jets last year.

In 2023, Lazard appeared in 14 games for the Jets and caught 23 passes for 311 yards receiving and one touchdown.