Jets Open To Trading WR Mecole Hardman

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are looking at their options with WR Mecole Hardman, including a potential trade.

New York signed Hardman this offseason to provide a speed element to their offense from the slot as a deep threat and schemed-touch player.

Instead, Hardman has barely played and was a healthy scratch this past week. So it’s not surprising he’s potentially on the trade block, as we noted last week in our 2023 NFL Trade Catalog.

Hardman, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Jets.

In 2023, Hardman has appeared in four games for the Jets and caught his only target for six yards.

We’ll have more on Hardman as the news is available.