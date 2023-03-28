Jets & Packers ‘Closer’ To Aaron Rodgers Trade, Still Negotiating Pick Protections

According to Charles Robinson, the Packers and Jets have made some progress on trade compensation for QB Aaron Rodgers.

Multiple sources have told Robinson a deal is “closer,” with the crux of the deal sending two high draft picks to Green Bay in exchange for Rodgers.

One of those is believed to be a second-round selection in 2023, of which the Jets now have two following the trade of WR Elijah Moore. The other would be a second-round pick in 2024 that could become a first-round pick based on team performance, such as the Jets hosting a playoff game or making it to the AFC Championship.

However, Robinson says the current hangup is figuring out exactly what those conditions are, as well as the two sides haggling over a “give-back” protection that would send the Jets a draft pick in 2025 if Rodgers only plays one season. He adds the Packers want “straight shot” draft picks.

Robinson points out Rodgers’ comments where he said he entered his darkness retreat “90 percent retired” have worried the Jets, and they want to make sure they’re not being gouged for just one year with Rodgers. Meanwhile, the Packers want what they consider fair value for a high-level quarterback.

Jets GM Joe Douglas and Packers GM Brian Gutekunst were both in Arizona for the NFL owners meetings Monday and both said there’s no timetable for a deal to be done.

Rodgers said earlier in March his intention is to play for the Jets in 2023, so any delay in a resolution to this situation is due to the two teams haggling over the details.

Rodgers, 39, is a former first-round pick of the Packers back in 2005. He agreed to a four-year, $134 million extension that includes over $100 million guaranteed in 2018.

Rodgers was owed a base salary of $25 million in the final year of his deal in 2022 when he agreed to a three-year, $150 million extension this offseason with $101 million of the deal guaranteed.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and completed 64.6 percent of his passes for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions to go along with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown.

We’ll have more regarding Rodgers as the news is available.