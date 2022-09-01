Jets Place DE Vinny Curry On IR, Sign LB Marcell Harris

The New York Jets announced they have placed DE Vinny Curry on injured reserve.

We’ve signed LB Marcell Harris and placed DL Vinny Curry on IR. 📰 https://t.co/Sz3JIDlVFq pic.twitter.com/wIzJjL9712 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 1, 2022

The Jets filled the roster spot by signing LB Marcell Harris.

Curry must miss a minimum of four games before he’s eligible to return to play.

Curry, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2012. He signed a five-year, $47.25 million contract that included $23 million guaranteed with the Eagles back in 2016 but was cut in March of 2018.

The Buccaneers later signed Curry to a three-year deal for up to $27 million in 2018 but he was cut loose after one season. He signed a one-year, $2.25 deal with Philadelphia in 2019 and re-signed on another one-year deal last August.

Curry signed on with the Jets in March of last year but missed the entire season on the NFI list. He was waived from the NFI list in January but re-signed with the Jets in April.

In 2020, Curry appeared in 11 games and recorded 16 total tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks and one fumble recovery.