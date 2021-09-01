Jets Place Three On IR, Sign Three, Waive DE Jabari Zuniga

The New York Jets announced Tuesday that they’ve placed OL Conor McDermott, LB Jarrad Davis and DB Ashtyn Davis on injured reserve and waived DE Jabari Zuniga.

The Jets also signed S Sharrod Neasman, TE Dan Brown and TE Ryan Griffin.

Davis, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Lions out of Florida back in 2017. He just finished the final year of his four-year, $10.96 million contract and made a base salary of $1.96 million for the 2020 season.

Detroit declined Davis’ fifth-year option last May, which made him an unrestricted free agent in 2021. He signed a one-year deal worth up to $7 million with the Jets.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 14 games and recorded 43 total tackles, one for a loss, 0.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Davis, 24, was a four-year starter at California and was a finalist for the Burlsworth Trophy before the Jets selected him with the No. 68 pick in the 2020 draft.

Davis signed a four-year $4,917,384 rookie contract that included a $1,136,280 signing bonus.

In 2020, Davis appeared in 10 games for the Jets and recorded 36 total tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defense.