Jets Place Five On COVID-19 List Including DL John Franklin-Myers

Per the NFL’s transaction wire, Jets DL John Franklin-Myers and S Sharrod Neasman were placed on the COVID-19 list on Monday.

The Jets also put three practice squad players on the list, including DL Tanzel Smart, CB Lamar Jackson and WR Vyncint Smith.

Franklin-Myers, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2018 out of Stephen F. Austin. The Rams waived him coming out of the preseason and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Jets.

Franklin-Myers was in the final year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when he signed a four-year, $55 million extension.

In 2021, Franklin-Myers has appeared in 14 games for the Jets, recording 32 total tackles, six sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and one pass deflection. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 14 edge defender out of 108 qualifying players.