Jets Placing OL Connor McGovern & Wes Schweitzer On IR

Jets HC Robert Saleh informed reporters that both OL Connor McGovern and Wes Schweitzer will be going to injured reserve, per Brian Costello.

McGovern was New York’s starting center and Schweitzer was his backup. Both went down in Week 8 and the Jets had to put fourth-string center Xavier Newman in the game.

Going forward, the Jets will be in the same quandary for at least four weeks, as both players must miss a minimum of four games before they’re eligible to return.

McGovern dislocated his kneecap and Schweitzer injured his calf.

McGovern, 30, is a former fifth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Missouri. He finished his four-year rookie contract and signed a three-year, $27 million deal with the Jets as an unrestricted free agent.

McGovern was testing the market again after playing out that deal and becoming a free agent in 2023 when he re-signed with the Jets just before the draft.

In 2022, McGovern has started seven games for the Jets at center. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 33 overall center out of 38 qualifying players.

Schweitzer, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets.

In 2023, Schweitzer has appeared in five games and made one start for the Jets.