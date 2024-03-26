Jets Re-Sign DL Jalyn Holmes

The New York Jets re-signed DL Jalyn Holmes, per the NFL transaction wire.

Holmes, 28, was drafted by the Vikings in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Ohio State. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million deal that included a $731,396 signing bonus when Minnesota cut him loose in September.

He signed with the Saints’ practice squad and bounced on and off throughout the season. The Giants signed him to a one-year deal the following year but he was among their final roster cuts.

From there, the Bears added Holmes to their practice squad back in October and promoted him to the active roster for the team’s final game. Holmes returned for the 2023 season and bounced on and off the practice squad before eventually landing with the Jets.

In 2023, Holmes appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded five total tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.