Jets Re-Signing DL Solomon Thomas To One-Year Deal

The New York Jets are re-signing DL Solomon Thomas to a one-year deal worth $3.9 million, according to Tom Pelissero.

Thomas, 27, was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $28.15 million rookie contract when the 49ers declined to pick up his fifth-year option for the 2021 season.

Thomas was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

From there, Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Jets last offseason.

In 2022, Thomas appeared in all 17 games for the Jets. He tallied 26 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and .5 sacks.