Jets Re-Signing DT Nathan Shepherd

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets are re-signing DT Nathan Shepherd.

Shepherd, 28, is a former third-round pick of the Jets in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Fort Hays State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,447,720 contract that included a $987,720 signing bonus.

Shepherd was testing the free agent market for the first time in his NFL career this offseason.

In 2021, Shepherd recorded 28 tackles and no sacks for the Jets.